Raw: Shocking moment cyclist nearly hit by train in England

Source:YouTube/British Transport Police
CCTV footage released by the British Transport Police shows a cyclist’s terrifying near-miss with a train.
The video shows the cyclist waiting for a train to pass to cross the tracks, but as he starts pushing his bike across the tracks he fails to notice another train rushing past, barely missing him.
The incident occurred at Ducketts level crossing in Pudsey, Leeds earlier this year and was released by the transport authorities yesterday as a warning to commuters.
The railway crossing is one of the highest risk crossings in the area, with 18 incidents occurring in the last 18 months, the BTP said in a press release.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news