 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Raw: Scary footage shows raging flash floods rip through US city wreaking devastation

share

Source:

Associated Press

Flash floods struck a Maryland city this morning (NZT) that had been wracked by similar devastation two years earlier, prompting emergency rescues as raging waters engulfed cars and rose above the first floor of some buildings, authorities said.

Ellicott City in Baltimore is being hit by flooding for the second time in two years.
Source: Associated Press

News outlets showed local photos and video of the turbulent floodwaters cascading down Main Street in Ellicott City, some 13 miles (20km) west of Baltimore. The community set along the west bank of Maryland's Patapsco River, was stricken by deadly flash flooding in July 2016.

Authorities said they had no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries.

But information was still preliminary and even Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who declared a state of emergency for the flooded community, was headed there late Sunday for a firsthand look.

Footage of Sunday's flash flooding showed water surging around cars and pickup trucks and coursing over the top of their wheels.

The Howard County Fire & EMS agency tweeted that water was above the first floor of some buildings.

Some residents of Ellicott City told The Baltimore Sun the flooding appeared to be worse than the 2016 flooding that killed two people and destroyed local businesses.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning has been issued for the area through Sundya evening, calling it an "extremely dangerous situation" and urging motorists not to attempt to navigate flooded roads.

The Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted that multiple rescues were carried out, and rescue swimmers were called in to help.

The department also said swift water units from as far away as Northern Virginia were coming to help.

"If you are trapped, we are coming, " tweeted.

Officials opened a shelter at a community centre in Ellicott City.

There were no reports of fatalities, said Howard County spokeswoman Karen Spicer.

Meanwhile, some roads were also flooded in neighbouring Baltimore County.

A spokeswoman in Baltimore County said the fire department has received dozens of calls about cars stuck in high water and flooded basements.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

2
The Rawene Masonic Hotel in Northland.

After Northland mum leaves baby on footpath to gamble, hotel decides to axe its pokies

00:15
3
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Video: Tongan Bear brings distinct Polynesian flavour to Barbarians, leads team in celebration dances as they hammer woeful England

4

Student, 16, seriously injured in alleged assault at South Auckland college, rushed to hospital

00:15
5
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

Student, 16, seriously injured in alleged assault at South Auckland college, rushed to hospital

The male student at James Cook High School has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

Campbell Burnes breaks down who's rising and falling in Super Rugby.

Obituary: Dick Quax, Olympic medallist and Auckland politician, dies aged 70

The champion middle-distance runner succumbed to his cancer battle today.


03:52
HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

Worried about what your children are watching online? HEIHEI is a new streaming service that is safe for kids

HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

21:32
A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.

The Secret North Korea Stopover: Following the world's migratory shorebirds

A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 