Raw: Savage crocodiles flash teeth in battle over buffalo carcass in Aussie river

A man in Australia's Northern Territory was in the right place at the right time to film a gripping battle between two crocodiles over a buffalo carcass.

Daryl Lehmann, from Darwin, spotted the two reptiles squabbling over the buffalo in the South Alligator River on Sunday.

Mr Lehmann was returning from a family fishing trip when his grandsons spotted the crocs.

"They said, 'look at those crocs' and I quickly got the phone out," Mr Lehmann told Nine News.

The group watched on as the crocodiles had a go at each other over the carcass.