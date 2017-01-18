Raw: Savage crocodiles flash teeth in battle over buffalo carcass in Aussie river

Source:
A man in Australia's Northern Territory was in the right place at the right time to film a gripping battle between two crocodiles over a buffalo carcass.
Daryl Lehmann, from Darwin, spotted the two reptiles squabbling over the buffalo in the South Alligator River on Sunday.
Mr Lehmann was returning from a family fishing trip when his grandsons spotted the crocs.
"They said, 'look at those crocs' and I quickly got the phone out," Mr Lehmann told Nine News.
The group watched on as the crocodiles had a go at each other over the carcass.
Mr Lehmann told Nine News he thinks one of the crocodiles was "at least four metres long".
