Raw: Russian bombers obliterate ISIS facilities in Syria

Russian strategic bombers has struck ISIS in Syria with a cruise missiles today, Russian military said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that Tu-95 bombers launched Kh-101 cruise missiles on ISIS facilities in the area along the boundary between the Syrian provinces of Hama and Homs.

The ministry said three ammunition depots and a command facility near the town of Aqirbat were destroyed.

It said the bombers flew from their base in southwestern Russia and launched the missiles at a distance of 1,000 kilometres from the target.

Russia has waged an air campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since September 2015.