 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Raw: Russian bombers obliterate ISIS facilities in Syria

share

Source:

Associated Press

Russian strategic bombers has struck ISIS in Syria with a cruise missiles today, Russian military said.

Russia has waged an air campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since September 2015.
Source: Youtube/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

The Russian Defence Ministry said that Tu-95 bombers launched Kh-101 cruise missiles on ISIS facilities in the area along the boundary between the Syrian provinces of Hama and Homs.

The ministry said three ammunition depots and a command facility near the town of Aqirbat were destroyed.

It said the bombers flew from their base in southwestern Russia and launched the missiles at a distance of 1,000 kilometres from the target.

Russia has waged an air campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since September 2015. 

The Russian military has used the campaign to test its latest weapons, including long-range cruise missiles, in combat for the first time.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Breakfast's political panel get their teeth into the issue of whether this fundraising source should be put on the chopping block.

Customer shocked to find large sum of cash hidden inside block of chocolate bought from Auckland store

01:13
2
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

00:44
3
Not even a bad weather forecast could dampen the mood of excited and proud Kiwis in Auckland’s CBD.

Official estimate puts Auckland's America's Cup victory parade crowd size at 80,000 people

02:37
4
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas


00:50
5
Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

'Rhys is dead' - mother breaks down telling select committee of son's death after being hit by foreign driver

01:04
The TVNZ1 Breakfast Sport’s reporter had an absolute ball in the Auckland rain today.

Watch: A peck on Blair Tuke's cheek and more - Brodie Kane at her bubbly best during Team NZ victory parade

The TVNZ1 Breakfast Sport's presenter had an absolute ball in the Auckland rain today.

01:13
Amy Adams, apologising on behalf of the Government today said: "It is never too late to apologise, while we cannot ever erase the injustice".

Watch: The moment Amy Adams apologises on behalf of Government for convicting gay men for homosexual acts prior to 1986

"It is never too late to apologise, while we cannot ever erase the injustice" - Justice Minister.

00:10
Emirates Team New Zealand's Blair Tuke couldn't get enough of the celebrations on the streets of Auckland.

Raw: Blair Tuke's video reveals winning sailors' view of Team NZ America's Cup victory parade

Emirates Team New Zealand's Blair Tuke couldn't get enough of the celebrations on the streets of Auckland.

02:37
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas

Blair Tuke, in particular, seemed to enjoy the chance to drop a few beats.


00:51
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Pile on the blankets as rain hits the North and a cool frost visits the South

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ