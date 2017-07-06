Raw: Russian bombers obliterate ISIS facilities in Syria

Source:Associated Press
Russian strategic bombers has struck ISIS in Syria with a cruise missiles today, Russian military said.
The Russian Defence Ministry said that Tu-95 bombers launched Kh-101 cruise missiles on ISIS facilities in the area along the boundary between the Syrian provinces of Hama and Homs.
The ministry said three ammunition depots and a command facility near the town of Aqirbat were destroyed.
It said the bombers flew from their base in southwestern Russia and launched the missiles at a distance of 1,000 kilometres from the target.
Russia has waged an air campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since September 2015.
The Russian military has used the campaign to test its latest weapons, including long-range cruise missiles, in combat for the first time.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news