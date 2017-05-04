Raw: Prince Philip opens new stand at Lord's YESTERDAY, 24 hours before being killed off by Twitter

Twenty-four hours before being killed off by social media, 95-year-old Prince Philip was a picture of good health in opening the MCC's new $50m Warner Stand at Lord's yesterday.

Vision of Prince Philip cutting a ceremonial ribbon yesterday took on new meaning this afternoon when Twitter went wild, after it was confirmed that Queen Elizabeth had called a highly unprecedented meeting of all her staff across Britain to gather in London.

What followed was an utter frenzy of speculation centring mainly around the Queen's husband, as speculation turned into supposed confirmation that Prince Philip had died.

Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on the rumours, but told 1 NEWS' Paul Hobbs "you could safely assume the Queen and Prince Philip are not dead".

Prime Minister Bill English and New Zealand's Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy also confirmed they'd heard nothing.