Raw: Police officer picks up girl and slams her to the ground in front of high school students

The girl later said she was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another student when the officer came up behind her in North Carolina.
A student who was slammed to the ground by a police officer at a North Carolina high school was trying to break up a fight involving her sister, said the 15-year-old who posted video of the incident on social media.

Ahunna Akpuda recorded a brief video of an officer surrounded by students at Rolesville High School.

The officer lifts and drops a girl on her left side, then pulls her to her feet and leads her away. Akpuda said two girls had been fighting, including the sister of the girl who was slammed to the floor.

She says the officer arrived a few seconds after the girl arrived to break up the fight yesterday.

"He drags her farther away from the actual fight after it was broken up," said Akpuda, who spoke with The Associated Press today, along with her mother.

"That's when he proceeds to lift her up and slam her down to the ground."

The girl who tried to break up the fight seemed "confused about why he was pulling her and restraining her," Akpuda said. The video doesn't show what led up to or followed the episode

Her mother, Pam Akpuda, said she doesn't think the officer, identified by town officials as Ruben De Los Santos, should be allowed to return to the school.

"I don't feel comfortable with him going back in the school," she said. "If he's fired, so be it. At the least, he needs to be reassigned."

De Los Santos is on paid administrative leave, the Rolesville police chief has said.

