Raw: New footage shows moment of incredible second-storey car crash in US

The car was left wedged into the side of the building in Santa Ana, California.
Source: Kenny Holmes / NBCLA

news

Ms Ratu had her music still playing, and looks around confused.

'Don't f***ing touch me!' The shocking moment a man gropes a Gold Coast woman outside her apartment

The pair kept it civilised as they took part in some traditional pre-bout posturing.

Watch: Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua eyeball each other fiercely during press conference theatrics

The Black Caps' spinner showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner shows off mystery delivery to send Pakistan opener packing

Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan not suspicious - police

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

'They only came out at night' - neighbours had compared US family at centre of house of horrors to vampires


02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Lotto's Instant Play a 'more harmful form of gambling' - Problem Gambling Foundation

The games cost up to $5 and are available through the Lotto NZ App and online.



 
