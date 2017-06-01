Raw: New body-camera footage reveals the terror police officers faced in Orlando nightclub massacre

Hours of body-camera footage from inside the Pulse nightclub where a gunman opened fire and killed 49 people has been released by Orlando Police, showing scenes of carnage as armed police storm into the building to hunt down the attacker and help the injured.

The massacre in June, last year was the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

Gunman Omar Mateen, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, was killed in a shootout with police officers after a three-hour standoff.

Police have released 11 hours of footage of showing armed police hunting down the gunman with guns and flashlights in the popular gay nightclub, which was packed with patrons before Mateen opened fire.

A police officer has recounted his memories of the night to ABC in a series of interviews with first responders, saying their mission was to hunt down the active shooter, which meant he had to ignore injured victims who were asking him for help.

"A person reached up and asked for help, but at that point we didn't know where the shooter was, if he was detained, if he was deceased, or what was going on,” said police officer Kyle Medvetz.

"So as much as I wanted to help, I could not help him until we know for sure the shooter was detained, contained or deceased."

Officers have opened up about how the had to change their strategy after the shooter barricaded himself inside a bathroom with hostages.

Chief John Mina said, "during that whole three hours, we were in there saving people from the dance floor, from dressing rooms, from the other bathroom."