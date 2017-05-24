 

Raw: Neighbour catches raid on Manchester bomb suspect's house on camera

Source:

ITV

Salman Abedi's home was forcibly entered by armed police and a number of items were later seen being taken away by Police.
Source: ITV

UK and Europe

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:23
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22 people.


00:30
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

A hero, Stephen Jones, came to the aid of the injured outside the Ariana Grande concert yesterday.

00:17
Video has emerged on social media of fans singing along at the concert just moments before a 22-year-old man blew himself up.

Watch: 'The voices singing along belong to children' - poignant Ariana Grande fans sing along to One Last Night moments before suicide blast

Anushka Moore shared the video she took at the concert yesterday, saying it was the "last time" those killed would ever sing the song.

02:02
Meanwhile, plans for what could be New Zealand's biggest water bottling plant have been revealed to 1 NEWS.

Labour says selling off water with no royalty is 'wrong'

1 News revealed plans for what could be NZ's biggest water bottling plant.


 
