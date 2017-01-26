Raw: Motorcyclist slams into car on highway - and then somehow holds on to it after being tossed into the air

A motorcyclist in the US is lucky to be alive after slamming into the back of a car on a highway.

A dash cam captured yesterday the moment Seth Diechman was thrown from the back of his bike and landed on the back of the car in Washington State.

Amazingly, he managed to hold on to the car's spoiler for around 400m.

"No brake lights. He didn't have any brake lights. As soon as I rolled onto his trunk, he hit on the gas," Mr Diechman told local broadcaster ABC6.

Washington State Patrol says the driver was intoxicated and didn't have a driver's licence, ABC6 reports.