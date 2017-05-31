 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Raw: The moment a water pipe explodes, sending water and debris down a Ukrainian street

share

Source:

BBC

Torrents of muddy water flooded a street in Kiev while cars were damaged near the pipe's explosion.
Source: BBC

Related

UK and Europe

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

00:29
2
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

00:29
3
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ stamp their mark, Oracle flex their muscles and Ben Ainslie puts on a masterclass

00:28
4
A reporter at today's press conference noticed NZ had shorter foils and rudders in today's race against Artemis Racing.

'We're going to have to keep pushing on' - cunning Peter Burling sidesteps question about adjustments to Team NZ's vessel

5
The new All Blacks jersey

First look at new All Blacks jersey for Lions tour

00:29
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

01:00
Executive Director of the NZ Aids Foundation, Dr Jason Myers, says the latest figures are a strong call to action.

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand at an all time high

The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.

00:30
The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

02:07
The group says the church should be given freedom to decide on the future of the building.

Watch: Maori 'diminished' by Universal Studios' Polynesian water park 'tiki lounge' attraction

Tina Ngata, a cultural commentator, views the involvement of Maori in the Florida venture as corporate exploitation.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ