Raw: The moment unstoppable tsunami engulfs Greenland village as residents flee for safety

Four people remain missing and several homes have been destroyed in Greenland after a relatively-small undersea earthquake caused a tsunami this morning, NZT.
BBC reports the surge of water, prompted by a magnitude 4 quake, swept away 11 homes in the areas of Uummannaq and Nuugaatsiaq.
Video taken in one of the villages and posted online shows a surge of dirty water coming ashore as frightened villagers panic.
There are several reports of injuries, according to BBC.
