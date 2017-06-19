Raw: The moment unstoppable tsunami engulfs Greenland village as residents flee for safety

Four people remain missing and several homes have been destroyed in Greenland after a relatively-small undersea earthquake caused a tsunami this morning, NZT.

BBC reports the surge of water, prompted by a magnitude 4 quake, swept away 11 homes in the areas of Uummannaq and Nuugaatsiaq.

Video taken in one of the villages and posted online shows a surge of dirty water coming ashore as frightened villagers panic.