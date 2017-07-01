 

Raw: The moment a small plane crashes into a US motorway and bursts into flames

ABC News/ AP

Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the plane they were on crashed into a highway in California.
Source: ABC News/ AP

00:38
1
The former broadcaster says in her younger days drinking was ‘a source of pride’.

Haley Holt, Green Party candidate, opens up about her relationship with alcohol on TVNZ1's Sunday

04:01
2
Ashleigh Smith collected a special award at Buckingham Palace for her work on mental health and anti-bullying initiatives.

Central Otago teen receives honour from Queen, a chat with Prince Harry about innovative anti-bullying program

00:20
3
Miraculously the man escaped unharmed during the incident in North Carolina.

Graphic warning: The moment woman mows down suspected purse thief with SUV in US parking lot

00:31
4
McGregor is getting into tip-top shape ahead of the huge bout.

'You've never seen these moves' - hulking MMA star Conor McGregor releases intense boxing training video

5

Multiple people injured, gunman dead after shooting at New York hospital

Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

The couple have reportedly trademarked the twins names.

00:14
Back to Basics: How to organise a healthy lunch box for school

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives some helpful tips on tackling that daily task parents wish they could avoid - packing the school lunch box.

