 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Raw: The moment over-taking truck clips snowplough, forcing it down 90m bank

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An out of control snowplough careening off an icy road in Utah serves as a warning to be careful while passing - especially in wintry conditions.

The driver, Terry Jacobson, is lucky to be alive after a semi-truck forced him over the cliff.
Source: KSL

The footage, filmed on Friday shows the big vehicle being clipped by a large truck attempting to pass it in Spanish Fork Canyon.

An investigation into the accident found the snowplough travelled across oncoming traffic, through a road barrier before rolling down a 90m embankment, local news site KSL.com reports.

The snowplough driver, 23-year-old Terry Jacobson, was helped from the vehicle by passing motorists who stopped at the accident scene.

He has heavy bruising and possible concussion, but is expected to recover from the accident.

After the accident the driver of the truck stopped immediately and cooperated with the Utah Highway Patrol.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

01:15
2
The driver, Terry Jacobson, is lucky to be alive after a semi-truck forced him over the cliff.

Raw: The moment over-taking truck clips snowplough, forcing it down 90m bank

00:28
3
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

4
The President-elect came out against the intelligence community, but had some words of praise for the media.

Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump over tweets, Russia

00:16
5
The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.

'Almost as well as he would've been!' - Bill English jokes about feedback from old boss John Key during Europe catch up


00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.

00:16
The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.

'Almost as well as he would've been!' - Bill English jokes about feedback from old boss John Key during Europe catch up

The pair met in London yesterday for an informal meeting.

02:07
If you've got the spare cash, the Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

World's most expensive car could be yours for $77m

If you've got the spare cash, the classic Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

03:12
The visitors recorded their online TEDx Scott Base talk, expressing their desire to educate the world on climate change.

'Antarctica is calling out for us to help her' - Hollywood journalist Ashlan Cousteau

Ms Cousteau has just taken part in a TED Talk recorded as part of 60th anniversary celebrations at Scott Base.


Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ