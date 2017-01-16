Raw: The moment over-taking truck clips snowplough, forcing it down 90m bank

An out of control snowplough careening off an icy road in Utah serves as a warning to be careful while passing - especially in wintry conditions.

The footage, filmed on Friday shows the big vehicle being clipped by a large truck attempting to pass it in Spanish Fork Canyon.

An investigation into the accident found the snowplough travelled across oncoming traffic, through a road barrier before rolling down a 90m embankment, local news site KSL.com reports.

The snowplough driver, 23-year-old Terry Jacobson, was helped from the vehicle by passing motorists who stopped at the accident scene.

He has heavy bruising and possible concussion, but is expected to recover from the accident.