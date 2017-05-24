Raw: The moment Manchester cops use controlled blast to raid bomb suspect's home

Source:
Armed police have been filmed raiding a house believed to be linked with Manchester Arena bombing suspect Salman Abedi.
Footage was taken by a neighbour of the raid, where a controlled explosion was used to breach the door and a number of items were seen being taken away by police teams.
The property was a quiet flat in south Manchester's Elsmore Rd and neighbours told ITV the residents came and went during the night.
Police have said that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the bombing, but it is unclear whether the man was arrested during this raid or at another location.
The death toll from the bombing is now at 22 with about 59 others injured.
