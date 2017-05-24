Raw: The moment Manchester cops use controlled blast to raid bomb suspect's home

Armed police have been filmed raiding a house believed to be linked with Manchester Arena bombing suspect Salman Abedi.

Footage was taken by a neighbour of the raid, where a controlled explosion was used to breach the door and a number of items were seen being taken away by police teams.

Salem Abedi. Source: The Sun

The property was a quiet flat in south Manchester's Elsmore Rd and neighbours told ITV the residents came and went during the night.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Police have said that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the bombing, but it is unclear whether the man was arrested during this raid or at another location.