Raw: The moment hero cop saves life of man right in the middle of jumping off building roof top

Source:

1 NEWS

A US police officer's body camera has captured the moment he miraculously saved the life of a man who was about to jump from a "waist high railing" off a roof top terrace of a building. 

The moment on a roof top terrace was captured on the US police officer's body camera.
Source: 7 News

Officer Justin Martin can be seen running up a flight of stairs after being called to a report of a combative resident at the Whitney Centre in Connecticut last Saturday, then pulling the man off the fence to safety.

The Hamden Police Department, who released the footage, said the resident ran away from staff on the third floor after Mr Martin ran after him, finding him on the sixth floor which leads onto the roof, according to 7 News

"As Officer Martin approached the roof, he observed the resident dive head first over a waist high railing," the Hamden Police Department said. 

The man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation. 

