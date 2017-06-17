 

Raw: The moment gunman opens fire at Republican members of Congress during baseball practice for charity

A bystander captured video of the scene where a gunman opened fire at a Republican members of Congress as they practiced for a charity baseball game, wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others.

Eyewitness Noah Nathan captured the incident in Virginia on video while he was walking his dog.
The assailant, prepared with "a lot of ammo," fought a gun battle with police before he, too, was shot and later died on Thursday. 

The shooting occurred at a popular park and baseball complex in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice.

The team was taking batting practice when gunshots rang out and chaos erupted.

Scalise was fielding balls on second base when he was shot, according to lawmakers present, then dragged himself into the outfield to get away from the gunman, leaving a trail of blood as colleagues rushed to his assistance.

A government official identified the shooter as James. T. Hodgkinson of Illinois.  

Bystander Noah Nathan was near the ball field walking his dogs when shots rang out and started to film the scenes that were unfolding. 

Phone footage Mr Nathan took shows him down on the ground hiding behind trash cans as gun fire rings out. 

While three people wounded in the shooting have been released from hospitals. Mr Scalise and lobbyist Matt Mika remain in a critical condition. 

Today President Donald Trump said that Mr Scalise "took a bullet for all of us" during an event on Cuba policy in Miami. 

Mr Trump went on to say that "beacause of him and the tremendous pain and suffering he's now enduring, and he's having a hard time, far worse than anybody thought, our country will perhaps became closer, more unified."

"So we all owe Steve a big, big thank you," he added. 

