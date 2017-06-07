Raw: The moment a feisty 2.4m reef shark gashes spear fisherman's leg open

A spear fisherman lost "more than a litre of blood" after a feisty 2.4m shark brutally attacked the man's leg as he dived off the coast of Florida with friends.

The moment the shark "came out of nowhere" and gashed the man's leg open, tearing "through the skin, fat tissue, muscle, muscle sheath" and his tibial artery, was caught on camera on Monday near Boca Chica off the Florida Keys.

The unnamed spear fisherman posted the video to YouTube yesterday and has since had over 10,000 views.

"He went at my dive buddy Justyn but immediately turned towards me," he wrote in the caption of the video.

"He first bit my left fin then took a chunk out of the right one before biting my leg and cutting the spear gun line.

"I assumed he was trying to steal the black grouper i was holding. But after I lost the grouper and watched it swim to the bottom, the shark kept coming at us!"

Another swimmer helped the man back to the boat after firing a spear gun into the shark.