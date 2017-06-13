Raw: Miami road rage fight spills out across four lanes - then out comes a baseball bat

A vicious altercation between two motorists that broke out across four lanes of busy highway traffic in Miami on Saturday, has been caught on video, involving two men and a baseball bat.

In a video posted to Facebook, two men can be seen fighting and arguing after apparently getting into a disagreement about their behaviour on the roads.

The struggle spilled out across four lanes, prompting other motorists to take evasive action.

The Miami Herald reports that the fighting was only stopped after a police officer who was stopped in traffic behind the pair intervened.