Raw: Mexico apartment block crumbles to the ground as residents flee, death toll over 100 after 7.1 quake

Raw footage, taken by an onlooker, has revealed the moment a Mexico City apartment block crumbled to the ground, as shocked residents watched on.

At least 119 people have died in the 7.1 magnitude quake, which struck the city and surrounding area.

Video emerging on social media is revealing widespread damage cross the city and surrounding areas.

Across the Mexico city, thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.

The quake came less than two weeks after another quake left 90 dead in the country's south, and it occurred as Mexicans commemorated the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed thousands.

Dozens of buildings collapsed into mounds of rubble or were severely damaged in in densely populated parts of Mexico City and nearby states.

A federal government Twitter account announced the death toll had risen to 79, though it did not give a breakdown by state.

Morelos Governor Graco Ramirez earlier reported on Twitter that at least 42 people had died in his state south of Mexico City.

Local officials in Mexico City reported at least four dead in the Benito Juarez borough alone.

Rescuers rushed to the sites of damaged or collapsed buildings in the capital, and reporters saw onlookers cheer as a woman was pulled from the rubble.

Rescuers immediately called for silence so that they could listen for others who might be trapped.

Mariana Morales, a 26-year-old nutritionist, 26, was one many who spontaneously participated in rescue efforts.

She wore a paper face mask and her hands were still dusty from having joined a rescue brigade to clear rubble from a building that fell in a cloud of dust before her eyes, about 15 minutes after the quake.

Morales said she was in a taxi when the quake struck, and she out and sat on a sidewalk to try to recover from the scare.

A dust-covered Carlos Mendoza, 30, said that he and other volunteers had been able to pull two people alive from the ruins of a collapsed apartment building three hours of effort.

"We saw this and came to help," he said.

"It's ugly, very ugly."

Alma Gonzalez was in her fourth floor apartment in the Roma neighborhood when the quake collapsed the ground floor of her building, leaving her no way out - until neighbours set up a ladder on their roof and helped her slide out a side window.

Gala Dluzhynska was taking a class with 11 other women on the second floor of a building on the trendy Alvaro Obregon street when the quake struck and window and ceiling panels fell as the building began to tear apart.

She said she fell in the stairs and people began to walk over her, before someone finally pulled her up.