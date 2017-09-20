 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Raw: Mexico apartment block crumbles to the ground as residents flee, death toll over 100 after 7.1 quake

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Raw footage, taken by an onlooker, has revealed the moment a Mexico City apartment block crumbled to the ground, as shocked residents watched on.

At least 40 people have died in the 7.1 quake that struck Mexico City this morning.
Source: youtube / Diego Elitt González Salinas

At least 119 people have died in the 7.1 magnitude quake, which struck the city and surrounding area.

Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath
Source: US ABC

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to over 100 as buildings collapse

Video emerging on social media is revealing widespread damage cross the city and surrounding areas.

Across the Mexico city, thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.

People ran outside or took shelter in doorways as the ground beneath shook.
Source: Twitter/alegriagonzaa

The quake came less than two weeks after another quake left 90 dead in the country's south, and it occurred as Mexicans commemorated the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed thousands.

Dozens of buildings collapsed into mounds of rubble or were severely damaged in in densely populated parts of Mexico City and nearby states.

The studio lights swing violently back and forth as the powerful quake shakes the building.
Source: FORO TV

A federal government Twitter account announced the death toll had risen to 79, though it did not give a breakdown by state.

Morelos Governor Graco Ramirez earlier reported on Twitter that at least 42 people had died in his state south of Mexico City.

Debris can be seen crashing down off the side of the building as it rocks side to side.
Source: RT

Local officials in Mexico City reported at least four dead in the Benito Juarez borough alone.

Rescuers rushed to the sites of damaged or collapsed buildings in the capital, and reporters saw onlookers cheer as a woman was pulled from the rubble.

Rescuers immediately called for silence so that they could listen for others who might be trapped.

Mariana Morales, a 26-year-old nutritionist, 26, was one many who spontaneously participated in rescue efforts.

She wore a paper face mask and her hands were still dusty from having joined a rescue brigade to clear rubble from a building that fell in a cloud of dust before her eyes, about 15 minutes after the quake.

Morales said she was in a taxi when the quake struck, and she out and sat on a sidewalk to try to recover from the scare.

A dust-covered Carlos Mendoza, 30, said that he and other volunteers had been able to pull two people alive from the ruins of a collapsed apartment building three hours of effort.

"We saw this and came to help," he said.

"It's ugly, very ugly."

Alma Gonzalez was in her fourth floor apartment in the Roma neighborhood when the quake collapsed the ground floor of her building, leaving her no way out - until neighbours set up a ladder on their roof and helped her slide out a side window.

Gala Dluzhynska was taking a class with 11 other women on the second floor of a building on the trendy Alvaro Obregon street when the quake struck and window and ceiling panels fell as the building began to tear apart.

She said she fell in the stairs and people began to walk over her, before someone finally pulled her up.

"There were no stairs anymore. There were rocks," she said. 

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:57
1
Bill English met orchard workers in Hawke's Bay while Jacinda Ardern went walkabout in Whanganui.

Opinion: Betting on election outcome a fool's game, but scenarios don't look good for Bill English

00:35
2
Footage shows Westlake school children scattered across the road after being hit by a car.

Graphic warning: Raw video shows grisly aftermath of crash outside Auckland school as kids lay strewn across street


00:30
3
The Nissan Skyline had considerable damage after the crash, which happened outside Westlake Girls High School.

Car that hit students outside North Shore school was a Nissan Skyline sports car


00:29
4
Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to nearly 150 as buildings collapse


00:10
5
At least 40 people have died in the 7.1 quake that struck Mexico City this morning.

Raw: Mexico apartment block crumbles to the ground as residents flee, death toll over 100 after 7.1 quake

01:57
Bill English met orchard workers in Hawke's Bay while Jacinda Ardern went walkabout in Whanganui.

Opinion: Betting on election outcome a fool's game, but scenarios don't look good for Bill English

John Armstrong says we could even end up with a government led by a party which doesn't have the most seats.

01:09
From 1966 to the 2014 election, there have been some creative openings to the election coverage thousands of Kiwis tuned in to every election.

Election flashback: From black and white to bursts of colour – take a look at the opening graphics of NZ's televised election coverage

Things have moved on a little since 1966.

00:45
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Where does the place you live fit on the political spectrum? Vote Compass reveals all.

00:29
Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to nearly 150 as buildings collapse

Thousands fled into streets in panic as the 7.1 earthquake struck.

01:08
Vanessa French had just arrived in Mexico City when the 7.1 earthquake struck the city.

Video: 'I have never been as scared' – Kiwi caught up in Mexico's massive quake

Vanessa French had just arrived in Mexico City when the 7.1 earthquake struck the city.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 