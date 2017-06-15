Raw: Man trapped in London's burning Grenfell Tower waves frantically to rescuers

A man caught on camera waving for help inside a burning London apartment building has been rescued after being trapped for nearly 12 hours.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was trapped inside the Grenfell Tower while the fire rapidly spread through the 24-storey complex.

Those watching helplessly below filmed the man waving what appears to be a jumper to attract rescue teams below.

Fire fighters were able to reach the man and pull him to safety.