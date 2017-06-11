 

Raw: Man dangles from hot air balloon as launch goes horribly wrong

Associated Press

One person was injured during the event in Illinois on June 9, authorities said, after wind took hold of several balloons.
The Kiwis pounced to snatch a 2-1 lead after a shocking mistake from Sweden.

Watch: Man overboard! Artemis lose their skipper into the drink while leading late - and NZ steam past!


Hammond lost traction on a tight corner and went down a bank, suffering a fractured knee in the accident.

Watch: The moment ex-Top Gear host Richard Hammond loses control of supercar in horror smash

Venus and partner Jack Harrison stormed to a 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 win to lift the title at Roland-Garros.

Watch: A Kiwi champion! Michael Venus chucks his racquet in the air in delight as he claims the French Open doubles title

Magnitude 4.7 quake near Haast

Widely felt quake shakes Christchurch

Venus and doubles partner Jack Harrison claimed the French Open doubles crown this morning.

Watch: Kiwi Michael Venus holds French Open Trophy aloft, becomes our first in over 40 years Roland Garros title

The Kiwis pounced to snatch a 2-1 lead after a shocking mistake from Sweden.

Watch: Man overboard! Artemis lose their skipper into the drink while leading late - and NZ steam past!

Relive all the action from an incredibly dramatic first day of the Louis Vuitton finals from Bermuda.

Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.



 
