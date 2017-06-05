 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Raw: Large, ominous tornado touches down in Alberta, Canada

share

Source:

Twitter/ rtt05

Luckily the huge tornado didn't kill or injure anyone, although it did damage property.
Source: Twitter/ rtt05

Related

North America

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


01:09
2
The song was written by New Zealander Neil Finn.

'Crowded House thanks you' - Neil Finn reacts to Manchester concert duet of iconic Kiwi song


01:27
3
The pop star told concert goers she changed her set list after meeting Charlotte Campbell, whose 15-year-old daughter died in the blast.

Ariana Grande completely changes show line-up in honour of 15-year-old Manchester attack victim


00:12
4
The concert was held to raise money for the victims of last month's terror attack in the northern English city.

Watch: The sweet moment policeman dances with children at Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit


5
Christine "Chrissy" Archibald has been named as the first victim of the latest London terror attack.

First victim named in London terror attack was Canadian homeless shelter volunteer who moved to Europe for love


Ngati Tama object to water being taken from the Te Waikoropupu springs – and they're fighting to protect it.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ