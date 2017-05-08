Raw: Iraqi forces launch rockets as they battle to enter Mosul in the fight against ISIS

Fighting continues between Iraqi forces and Islamic State group militants at the northwestern edge of Mosul where security forces have opened a new frontline in their bid to retake the city.

Officers of the emergency response division - the interior ministry's special forces - said that their forces had entered the city overnight (NZ time) and were fighting to clear the Haramat neighbourhood amid heavy resistance from militants.

Several airstrikes hit the city and helicopters fired rockets at militant positions while dozens of civilians were seen fleeing towards Iraqi lines just outside Mosul.