Raw: Intense footage captures US Coast Guard seizing alleged drug smuggling submarine in Pacific Ocean

Associated Press
The US Coast Guard has released dramatic video of a cutter intercepting a submarine suspected of smuggling drugs in the Pacific Ocean in June.

The video shows Coast Guard officers boarding the submarine and ordering those inside to open the hatch.

The seizure by the US Coast Guard Cutter Munro was one of a number that occurred recently in the Pacific Ocean.  

The crew of the Munro offloaded more than 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana worth a combined estimated $US569 million, which was seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The drugs represent 14 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions and disruptions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by three Coast Guard cutters between May and July 2019.

The incident played out like a scene from a Hollywood action movie. Source: Associated Press
Raw: Intense footage captures US Coast Guard seizing alleged drug smuggling submarine in Pacific Ocean
