Raw: Intense footage captures US Coast Guard seizing alleged drug smuggling submarine in Pacific Ocean

The US Coast Guard has released dramatic video of a cutter intercepting a submarine suspected of smuggling drugs in the Pacific Ocean in June.

The video shows Coast Guard officers boarding the submarine and ordering those inside to open the hatch.

The seizure by the US Coast Guard Cutter Munro was one of a number that occurred recently in the Pacific Ocean.

The crew of the Munro offloaded more than 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana worth a combined estimated $US569 million, which was seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.