RAW: Friendly seal pays a visit to beachgoers at busy Melbourne beach

A young seal got its 15-minutes of fame yesterday surrounded by onlookers as it waddled around a Melbourne beach.
00:28
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

00:33
Police were chasing after a fleeing car last night when it crashed near a set of lights in Manukau.

Crash leaves fleeing driver dead after failing to stop at red light

00:30
Serena won the Aussie Open final in straight sets 6-4,6-4 over her sister Venus Williams.

Serena Williams claims historical 23rd grand slam, beating sister Venus in thrilling final

Missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison was last seen on Thursday and her family became concerned when she failed to turn up to work.

Concerns for safety of woman missing in Auckland Central

00:24
Holiday-makers watch in awe as the ice bridge closes over the Yellow River in in China's Shanxi Province.

Watch: 'White dragon' forms over China's Yellow River in natural phenomenon

00:21
Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

'This is the soul of America'- detained Iraq released from JFK airport following Trump's refugee ban

00:41
Asia has kicked off the colourful celebrations for the Chinese New Year with fireworks, parades and visits to temples.

China welcomes the Year of the Rooster with prayers, parades and fireworks

Millions around the world have started colourful Chinese New Year celebrations.


Actress Mischa Barton.

The O.C. star taken to hospital after being drugged at birthday party

Mischa Barton was taken to hospital after she began displaying bizarre behaviour during her birthday party.

00:28
