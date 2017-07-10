 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Raw: Five-storey building collapses into river in Tibet

share

Source:

Associated Press

A truck was also washed away as heavy rain causes flash flooding in the region.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

00:19
2
Trump was just trying to do something kind for a hard-working Marine, but the wind wasn't playing ball.

Video: Donald Trump left scampering after hat on tarmac after attempt to help US Marine backfires

00:33
3
Police say it is not known yet if there have been any injuries

Watch: Large blaze rages at London's popular Camden Lock Market

00:10
4
A massive clean-up is in store for Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe, and the community is not happy.

Video: Family members of youths accused of trashing Northland Maori school help clean up damage

01:42
5
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'A pretty nasty spell of weather' could bring snow to south, gales and heavy rain to lower North Island

01:42
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'A pretty nasty spell of weather' could bring snow to south, gales and heavy rain to lower North Island

Snow could fall as low as 200m in Canterbury.


00:17
The actor was spotted before he flew out the country today after filming Mission Impossible 6.

Video: Hollywood star Tom Cruise spotted checking out Auckland's Church of Scientology

Cruise, a Scientologist, has been working in Otago, filming Mission Impossible 6.

01:40

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," says the Northland GP.

06:20
Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ