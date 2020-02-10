Raw: English coastguard boat nearly capsizes in monster waves during rescue

Dramatic vision has emerged of a English coastguard vessel nearly capsizing during heavy seas whipped up by Storm Ciara.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Footage was taken from the safety of land of the Hastings Lifeboat vessel being tossed about off England's southeast coast.

"We’re happy to report that we’re all safe, well and uninjured and the boat is undamaged and safely berthed," the team wrote on Twitter afterwards.

Storm Ciara battered the UK and northern Europe with hurricane-level winds and heavy rains that halted flights and trains and produced heaving seas that closed down ports.

Football matches, farmers' markets and other events were canceled as authorities urged millions of people to stay indoors, away from falling tree branches.