Raw: The dramatic moment fleeing man is grabbed on a balcony by London cop in terror raid

BBC

The man was trying to escape the raid when an officer reached his hand out the window and pulled the man inside.
UK and Europe

NZ are 2-0 up after a mechanical issue saw BAR limp back to port in the first race, and fail to appear for the second.

Watch: Advantage Team NZ! Ben Ainslie reflects on horror day on the water - 'It's a tough day for the team'

It seems the Kiwi opener wasn't keen on rating his captain against English batsman Joe Root.

'One's called Kane, one's called Joe' – Black Caps star Martin Guptill deadpans reporter's dumb question

The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


The 12ft giant was spotted wandering the ponds at Ocean Point Golf Links on Fripp Island in South Carolina.

Watch: Monster alligator becomes new hazard for US golf course after 3.5m behemoth spotted on fourth hole

Team NZ went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR were making fixes to their damaged vessel.

Video: BAR don't even turn up for second America's Cup semi so Team NZ whistles around Bermuda course all alone!

Burling said BAR's breakdown was unfortunate, but is happy his side picked up the two valuable wins in Bermuda.

Video: 'These boats are built for that' - Peter Burling confident Team NZ boat won't fail after BAR horror show

Team NZ are confident they will be able to handle the ever changing wind conditions in Bermuda.


It was another bad day at the office for Ainslie and his crew with NZ up 2-0 in their America's Cup play-off series.

Team NZ went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR were making fixes to their damaged vessel.

Video: BAR don't even turn up for second America's Cup semi so Team NZ whistles around Bermuda course all alone!

BAR has lost two of their semi-final races to Team NZ, forced to retire after a part in their wing sail snapped.

The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

Relive all the drama and action of today's first semi-final races at the America's Cup in Bermuda.

The increase in prisoners means previously mothballed cell blocks are having to be renovated and re-opened.

'They are pretty teachable' - inmates gaining skills for the outside thanks to growing prison population

"If we can prevent one person coming back to jail it is going to save the country thousands."


 
