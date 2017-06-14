Raw: Dozens scream in terror after bridge collapses, throwing people into river

Source:
More than 30 people were injured after a suspension bridge in Ecuador collapsed.
The people were standing on the bridge watching rafts pass on a river in Tosagua on Sunday as part of a regional festival when the bridge gave way.
Video captured the moment the bridge collapsed, throwing 32 people into the water.
Those standing on shore can be heard screaming as the bridge collapses.
According to 9 News, 20 people were taken to hospital. All were later discharged with minor injuries.
