Raw: Dashcam footage catches the moment blast rings out from Ariana Grande's Manchester concert

A dashcam from a car parked outside the Manchester Arena has captured the moment it is thought a blast rocked an Ariana Grande concert this morning (NZT), leaving 19 dead.

The Greater Manchester Police confirmed the 19 fatalities, soon after midday (NZT), with about 50 others injured.

The dashcam video shows the explosion to the left of screen, with a flash of light followed by the sound of a blast.

The incident is now being treated as a terror attack until police confirm otherwise.