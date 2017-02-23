Raw: Dakota pipeline protesters burn their tents ahead of camp closure

Dakota Access pipeline protesters are ceremonially burning some of their living structures ahead of the closure of a longstanding camp in North Dakota.

About 200 to 300 protesters remain at the camp near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

The Army Corps of Engineers has ordered the camp closed at 2pm today (local time), citing the potential for spring flooding.

Those left in camp milled about peacefully overnight, many in prayer.

At least four wooden structures were being burned in what protesters say is part of the ceremony of leaving.