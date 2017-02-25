Raw: Chinese policeman risks life dragging burning propane tank from apartment complex

 

Source:

Associated Press

A young police officer risked his life to remove a burning propane tank from a residential apartment in east China's Jiangsu Thursday evening.

Qian Yaoru wrapped a wet towel around his hand before taking on the courageous effort inside a building in Jiandsu.
Source: CCTV

A scary situation happened when a propane tank in a residential apartment in Suqian City's Economic Development Zone caught fire soon after 19:00 on Thursday. Police officers from the local police station rushed to the site to launch rescue efforts.

After ensuring all the people in the smoke-enveloped apartment were evacuated, the police rushed into the kitchen to deal with the fire in case it spread to the rest of the apartment complex.

"We rushed inside, covering our nose and mouth with wet towels, and found it was the propane tank that was on fire. There were no other combustion sources," said Qian Yaoru, the police officer who brought the propane tank down to the ground floor outside the residential building.

The police officers tried to extinguish the burning cupboard first but the propane tank stayed ablaze. Given the high possibility that the fire would spread, or the tank would even explode, Qian wrapped his hand in a wet towel and carried the tank downstairs.

"There was no time to react then. I decided without a second thought to drag the propane tank to the corridor. When I carried it, I obviously felt it had just been filled with gas because it was quite heavy. There was a large amount of liquid in it," said Qian.

With the help of his colleagues, the burning tank was taken outside the building, and during that process, Qian's clothes and hand were burnt.

The rescue staff brought an electric tricycle to carry the tanker to a nearby pond to cool it down.

Qian, a new police officer who has been on job for a little more than a year, said he felt lingering fear, but it was his bounden duty to offer help at that vital moment.

Through meticulous investigation, the police attributed the reason of the accident to the aging valve of the propane tank. They reminded residents to conduct regular checks of propane tanks during the dry season.

