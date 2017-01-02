 

Raw: Chilling CCTV footage shows gunman approaching Istanbul nightclub

Source:

Associated Press

A video obtained by Turkey's Haberturk newspaper shows the Istanbul nightclub attacker, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, shooting his way into the venue.

Disturbing footage warning: Video shows the attacker armed with a long-barrelled weapon. He killed at least 39 people and has yet to be caught.
Source: Associated Press

According to Istanbul's governor, the attacker killed a policeman and a civilian outside the Reina club before entering and firing on people partying inside yesterday.

Authorities say 39 people lost their lives and 69 were wounded in the early morning shooting.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack and authorities did not name any suspects.

The interior minister said the gunman had not been identified and remained at large.

The Turkish government says it was a terror attack, with the gunman opening fire at random.
Source: 1 NEWS / AP

