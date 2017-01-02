Raw: Chilling CCTV footage shows gunman approaching Istanbul nightclub

A video obtained by Turkey's Haberturk newspaper shows the Istanbul nightclub attacker, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, shooting his way into the venue.

According to Istanbul's governor, the attacker killed a policeman and a civilian outside the Reina club before entering and firing on people partying inside yesterday.

Authorities say 39 people lost their lives and 69 were wounded in the early morning shooting.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack and authorities did not name any suspects.