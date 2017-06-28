Raw: Cairns men attack police officer, knocking him to the ground

Bystanders stood and filmed as a police officer was knocked unconscious in Cairns, Australia by three men on one of the city's main streets.

Video was posted online of the attack, which took place on the city's popular Esplanade about 7pm last night, Nine News reports.

In the video, young men can be seen fighting and grappling with two police officers, one of whom was briefly knocked unconscious.

Police told Nine News that the 28-year-old officer was surrounded by three men after a disturbance at a nearby venue.

Pepper spray was then used by the officer's partner and the men fled before being arrested nearby a short time later.