Raw: Brawls erupt in US shopping malls the day after Christmas, sending shoppers running for exits

Several fights broke out in US malls just one day after the Christmas holiday, sending people running for exits.

Footage shows shocking brawls breaking out in busy Texas and Illinois malls, causing mayhem for shoppers.
Video shot by bystanders shows brawling on the lower level of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois as shoppers ran toward the upper level and up the mall's escalators.

Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, Texas, similar fights broke out at the Hulen Shopping Mall.

Video captured by a shopper shows a man trying to break up a fight between two teens as police rush to the scene.
 

