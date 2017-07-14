 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'A rather interesting comment' - Aussie Foreign Minister weighs in on Donald Trump's comments towards French first lady

share

Source:

AAP

Will we ever see Julie Bishop look Donald Trump up and down and tell him what good shape he's in? Unlikely.

Donald Trump appraised the French President’s wife’s appearance when they met in Paris.
Source: facebook / emmanuel macron

The US president has drawn headlines for the attention he paid his French counterpart's wife, Brigitte Macron, during a European visit.

Mr Trump assessed the 64-year-old - who is 25 years older than her presidential husband Emmanuel - upon meeting her on Friday and told her: "You're in such good shape."

He then turned to Mr Macron and repeated, "She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful."

Australia's foreign minister described it as "a rather interesting comment".

"I wonder if she could say the same of him?" Ms Bishop told ABC TV on Sunday.

Mr Trump, 71, reportedly believes exercise is misguided and can lead to an early death while Ms Bishop is well known for her running regime that not even gruelling overseas trips interrupt.

She said she would be taken aback if Mr Trump said a similar thing to her.

Nevertheless, she wouldn't be offering commentary on Mr Trump's conversations with the French president or his wife.

Julie Bishop and Tony Abbott

"Likewise, I don't run a commentary on his Twitter account," she said.

"What I focus on is the relationship between the United States and Australia and how it benefits our nations."

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
Sherwood added "best trick" to his freestyle medal in Minneapolis.

Kiwi motocross star Levi Sherwood lands unreal double backflip to grab ANOTHER X-Games gold

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:59
3
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single-mum

00:19
4
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith says Trump Jnr is telling 'lie after lie' when it comes to Russian meeting in Trump tower.

'Lie after lie after lie' - Fox News anchor launches tirade about Trump administration

00:42
5
Both star players played next to no role in the drawn Lions series with injury.

Ben Smith to take All Blacks sabbatical - report

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single-mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.

00:37
The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

Winston Peters: 'Fake news is what I frequently see on the 6pm news'

The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

United States' Ryan Lochte.

Brazil court dismisses disgraced US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte false report case

Lochte was charged with filing a false robbery report during the 2016 Olympics.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 