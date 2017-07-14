'A rather interesting comment' - Aussie Foreign Minister weighs in on Donald Trump's comments towards French first lady

Will we ever see Julie Bishop look Donald Trump up and down and tell him what good shape he's in? Unlikely.

The US president has drawn headlines for the attention he paid his French counterpart's wife, Brigitte Macron, during a European visit.

Mr Trump assessed the 64-year-old - who is 25 years older than her presidential husband Emmanuel - upon meeting her on Friday and told her: "You're in such good shape."

He then turned to Mr Macron and repeated, "She's in such good physical shape. Beautiful."

Australia's foreign minister described it as "a rather interesting comment".

"I wonder if she could say the same of him?" Ms Bishop told ABC TV on Sunday.

Mr Trump, 71, reportedly believes exercise is misguided and can lead to an early death while Ms Bishop is well known for her running regime that not even gruelling overseas trips interrupt.

She said she would be taken aback if Mr Trump said a similar thing to her.

Nevertheless, she wouldn't be offering commentary on Mr Trump's conversations with the French president or his wife.

Julie Bishop and Tony Abbott

"Likewise, I don't run a commentary on his Twitter account," she said.