TODAY |

Rash of cop assaults, as well as stabbing, linked to Covid-19 mask refusals in Australia

Source:  AAP

Two men in western Sydney have allegedly assaulted two police officers who requested they wear a mask while in a shopping centre.

Wetherill Park shopping centre. Source: Google Maps

The men were at the Wetherill Park shopping centre last night when they were approached by officers and told to wear a mask.

Police allege the pair became aggressive and argued with the officers, and resisted arrest when officers attempted to restrain them.

One officer sustained minor injuries.

The men, aged 51 and 39, were arrested and charged with police assault, resist arrest and failing to follow NSW public health orders.

They have been bailed to face Fairfield Local Court on February 8.

In a separate incident this week, a 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted a Windsor shopping centre security guard and stabbed a member of the public after an associate was asked to wear a mask.

That man remains before the courts.

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Body of 17-year-old male found by police in Waikato River
2
Welcome to the bubble: Cook Islanders able to enter NZ without quarantine from January 21
3
'Difficult to comprehend' — Murder-suicide probed after Melbourne mum, three young kids found dead
4
Macaulay Culkin wants Donald Trump removed from Home Alone 2
5
Woman left 'insulted' by altercation with staff member, caught on video at Auckland water park
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Survey reveals NZ's rainbow community more than twice as likely to experience sexual violence, family harm

New Zealander dies following New Year's Eve fight in California

Andy Murray's status for Australian Open in doubt after contracting Covid-19
01:44

'Difficult to comprehend' — Murder-suicide probed after Melbourne mum, three young kids found dead