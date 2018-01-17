Rare white tiger sextuplets make first appearance in Chinese wildlife park

Rare white tiger sextuplets made their debut appearance this week in a wildlife park in Kunming City of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Born in August, the white tiger cubs had previously been taken care of by their breeder. When their mother was released from the cage and walked together with them, they quickly became active and lively.

"Their body length exceeds 40 centimeteres, and reaches about 50 centimeters if counting the tail length. Their weight can reach about 20 kilograms. Every day we feed them with minced beef and chicken, with calcium powder and added vitamins. They are growing well," said Dai Zexing, breeder at the Yunnan Wildlife Park.

White tigers are a rare species of Bengal tiger. Its fur color changes from orange to white due to gene mutation. The birth of a sextuplets is very rare for white tigers.