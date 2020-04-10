Rare sighting of two fin whales off coast of France during lockdown

In another sign that wild animals are roaming more freely while people are isolating indoors from Covid-19, a maritime patrol has filmed remarkable images of whales powering through Mediterranean waters off the coast of southern France.

The graceful pair of fin whales was filmed Tuesday in waters off the Calanques National Park, a protected reserve of outstanding natural beauty next to the usually bustling but now locked-down Mediterranean port city of Marseille.

Fin whales are among the largest of the species, weighing as much as 70 tonnes and growing 20 meters in length.

Didier Reault, who heads the park's board, said it was very rare for fin whales to be spotted and filmed at such close quarters in the reserve's waters.

"The absence of human activity means the whales are far more serene, calm and confident about rediscovering their playground that they abandon when there is maritime traffic," Mr Reault told The Associated Press.

Millions of people are restricted in their movements and isolating at home, amidst a global pandemic that has sickened at least 1,490,790 people, killed more than 88,000 worldwide and crippled economies.

