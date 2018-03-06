 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Rare meeting between North and South Korean diplomats underway

share

Source:

Associated Press

Envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in were scheduled planned to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overnight at the start of a rare two-day visit to Pyongyang that's expected to focus on how to ease a standoff over North Korea's nuclear ambitions and restart talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

It's the first time the delegates have met the leader since he took office in 2011.
Source: Breakfast

The 10-member South Korean delegation is led by Moon's national security director, Chung Eui-yong.

The meeting with Kim, which was announced by Moon's office, would mark the first time South Korean officials have met with the young North Korean leader in person since he took power after his dictator father's death in late 2011.

Chung's trip is the first known high-level visit by South Korean officials to the North in about a decade.

It wasn't immediately clear what they would discuss or what else is on the itinerary of South Korean envoys' trip.

But hopes are high that the Koreas can extend the good feelings created by North Korea's participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea last month.

Kim's barrage of weapons tests over the last year has raised fears of war.

If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm during the visit by the South Koreans, there is speculation that it and Washington could set up their own talks on the North's nuclear weapons.

But North Korea has repeatedly said it won't put its nuclear programme up for negotiation, while the United States has made clear that it doesn't want empty talks and that all options, including military measures, are on the table.

Previous warming ties between the Koreas have come to nothing because of North Korean weapons tests and the North's claims that annual US-South Korean war games, which will likely happen this spring, are a rehearsal for an invasion.

After their arrival in Pyongyang, the South Korean envoys met North Korean officials and worked out details of their trip, which includes attending a dinner hosted by Kim on Monday, according to Moon's office.

North Korean officials had no immediate comment. The country's state-run media reported that the delegation had arrived but had no further details.

Before leaving for Pyongyang, Chung said he will relay to North Korea Moon's hopes for North Korean nuclear disarmament and a permeant peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Related

Politics

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

00:11
2
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

00:11
3
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


4
Police car generic.

'Broken hearts' - tributes flow after 17-year-old found dead in central Timaru

01:45
5
The Breakfast team were divided about the charge, which has been likened to wine corkage.

Aussie restaurant defends charging $77 to cut up and plate a BYO birthday cake

04:14
The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the “mature” Pacific democracies.

Jacinda Ardern desires shift away from 'donor, recipient relationship' with Pacific nations

The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the "mature" Pacific democracies.

00:21
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

A petrol station caused madness last night, as drivers clambered to fill up at an unbelievable rate.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King lets parents know 'the number one thing kids want' as he embarks on nationwide mental health awareness tour of NZ

The Kiwi comedian is spreading the good message after being clean and sober for 11 years.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

The Kiwi comedian's unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

03:00

Samoan woman who lost everything in a cyclone 'speechless' after receiving aid to rebuild her home

Today, Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would be giving nearly $10 million in aid to the Pacific nation.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 