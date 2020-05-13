TODAY |

Rare look at violence erupting in West Papua's fight for independence

Source:  1 NEWS

Indonesian forces have left houses burnt to the ground in West Papua as the region struggles in the fight for independence. 

The region's fight for freedom from Indonesia is only becoming more dire. Source: ABC Australia

Local officials say up to 45,000 people have been displaced due to the conflict and it's only getting worse. 

"People were murdered. They got arrested then tortured before being forced to dig a hole, and when they got killed they would be hidden there," Nduga refugee Irian Kogoya explained to Australia's ABC News. 

The attacks were in response to the murder of at least 16 Indonesian road workers by West Papuan independence fighters in December 2018. 

Being descibed as the "secret door on Australia's door step", the conflict is escalating rapidly. 

Sebby Sambom from the West Papua National Liberation Army says even before murders of road workers in 2018 there had been tension between the two sides. 

Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia. Source: 1 NEWS

"In December we were fired, we were killed, no compromise," says Mr Sambom. 

West Papaua Independence leader Victor Yeimo says the fight against Indonesian rule will not end until there is freedom for the region. 

"For the people of West Papua, it's for us to fight before dying for our dignity." 

The Indonesian government declined a request for an interview with ABC News but rejects claims of human rights abuses. 

