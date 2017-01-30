Rare liger cub born in Russian zoo

A liger cub has been born in a zoo which is currently touring in Russia.

A liger is a cross between a tiger and a lion and there are only about 30 of them in the world.

The cub was named Tzar as his tigress mother is called Princess and his lion father is called Cesar.

The chances of a tiger having cubs with a lion are small.

The cub is active and healthy and is being fed with milk from a goat at the zoo.

Ligers grow very big.

The largest liger in the world is called Hercules and weighs 418 kilogrammes.