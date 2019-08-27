Rare images of Thai King and his royal consort crash Thai palace's website

The Thai palace website was still down today, a day after it crashed following the unexpected publication of photographs of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's consort.

Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was named Royal Noble Consort last month.

She is the first person to receive the title since 1921, during the era of absolute monarchy.

The glossy images portrayed her as an active member of the armed forces.

Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. Source: Associated Press

In some of them she is seen in the cockpit of a military aircraft, in others she appears to be preparing for a night-time parachute jump.

She is also seen in helmet and camouflage clothing, standing beside the king, who is holding a white poodle.

Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. Source: Associated Press

The 34-year-old is a former member of the king's bodyguard.

As well as the series of military images, the Royal Office published photos of her with the king, in a formal setting that appears to be a royal palace.