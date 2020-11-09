TODAY |

Rare, gargantuan opal found in Australia expected to fetch over $750k at auction

Source:  AAP

The world's largest polished, solid-form black opal could be yours if you have a spare million dollars.

The Pacific, a gargantuan opal found near Lightning Ridge in New South Wales. Source: Noble Numismatics

The Pacific, a gargantuan opal found near Lightning Ridge in New South Wales, is being sold at auction this month by Noble Numismatics.

Unearthed in 1989 by opal miner Gerald O'Brien, it was named after the world's biggest ocean because of its size and its vivid, iridescent blue colours.

The opal weighs 443.56 carats, or around 90 grams.

It was listed as the world's largest black opal - considered the rarest form of the gemstone - in the 1990 Guinness Book of World Records.

The auction house describes the sale, for the first time since its discovery, as "a once in a lifetime opportunity to own an Australian mineral specimen icon".

Noble Numismatics has valued the opal at $700,000 (NZD$750,700), which does not include a 22 per cent buyers premium.

But for that price, the seller is throwing in a copy of the 1990 Guinness Book of World Records, which lists The Pacific.

The black opal is one of hundreds of lots up for grabs in the auction, which begins on November 24 at the State Library of NSW.

Also up for sale is some of Australia's first locally-produced legal tender, dating back to 1813, 19th-century gold sovereigns, and a large collection of Greek, Roman and Byzantine coins dating back to 350 BC.

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hutt Valley mother furious after son, 13, kicked off train in the dark after losing fare
2
Covid-19 case's visit to Wellington restaurant a 'wake up call for everybody', owner says
3
Two students among hundreds tested for Covid-19 in attempt to contain new community cluster
4
Police release new image in search for missing Feilding man
5
NSW woman, 19, killed by out-of-control car after passenger pulls handbrake
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:50

UK bans freight drivers who've travelled in Denmark after widespread Covid-19 outbreaks at mink farms
00:56

Donald Trump told by wife Melania to concede defeat in election - report
01:16

Kamala Harris' ancestral Indian village celebrates her election as US Vice President
01:02

Joe Biden heads to first church service since presidential election win