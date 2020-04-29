Rare condition in children across Europe may be linked to Covid-19

Britain’s health secretary has confirmed some children have died from the illness and they are now investigating whether the cases are connected to the virus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Across Europe, a small cluster of children are experiencing a condition similar to Kawasaki disease which is more common in Asia.



With a rise in cases coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic, health officials are urgently investigating whether they are linked.

“It is entirely plausible this is caused by this virus, at least in some cases,” says England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty.

The disease triggers a reaction similar to Toxic Shock Syndrome in which patients have flu-like symptoms, a fever, rashes and difficulty breathing.

There have been cases in Spain, larger numbers in Italy and now the United States too.

“There are some children who have died who didn’t have underlying health conditions that I know of,” says British Health Minister, Matt Hancock.

Officials in New Zealand are taking note.