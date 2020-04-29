TODAY |

Rare condition in children across Europe may be linked to Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Britain’s health secretary has confirmed some children have died from the illness and they are now investigating whether the cases are connected to the virus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Britain’s Health Secretary has confirmed some children have died from the rare inflammatory condition Source: 1 NEWS

Across Europe, a small cluster of children are experiencing a condition similar to Kawasaki disease which is more common in Asia.

With a rise in cases coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic, health officials are urgently investigating whether they are linked.

“It is entirely plausible this is caused by this virus, at least in some cases,” says England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty.

The disease triggers a reaction similar to Toxic Shock Syndrome in which patients have flu-like symptoms, a fever, rashes and difficulty breathing.

There have been cases in Spain, larger numbers in Italy and now the United States too.

“There are some children who have died who didn’t have underlying health conditions that I know of,” says British Health Minister, Matt Hancock.

Officials in New Zealand are taking note.

“A small number of children with Kawasaki disease and some of these have been Covid positive and some haven't. These are the sorts of things we are looking at on a daily basis just to see if this is something we need to advise out clinicans about. or look for,” Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Nathan Cleary allegedly fabricated lockdown breach story as TikTok videos emerge
2
Palmerston North cafe using toy train for contactless service amid Covid-19 restrictions
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
Over 700 complaints around businesses flouting lockdown rules after takeaways return
5
South Taranaki checkpoint discovers many flouting Level 3 rules
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:13

Kiwis still need to observe physical distancing when buying takeaways, says Restaurant Association

Southern DHB 'confident' transmission from Bluff cluster stopped

Samsung expects profit decline as Covid-19 pandemic hits sales

ACC, TVNZ partner to launch show aimed at keeping elderly Kiwis active