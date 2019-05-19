TODAY |

Rare blue moon visible over Germany's Brandenburg Gate

Associated Press
More From
World
Space
UK and Europe

A rare blue moon was visible over the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin overnight Saturday into Sunday.


This phenomenon comes about when there is a fourth full moon of the season, when typically there are only three full moons in a season.


NASA says it's not the only astronomical event happening this weekend.


"By the morning of the full moon on 18 May 2019, as morning twilight begins, Jupiter will appear in the south-southwest about 23 degrees above the horizon and Saturn will appear in the south about 30 degrees above the horizon," the space agency said in a statement.


"Venus will be rising about seven minutes after morning twilight begins but should be visible low in the east-northeast until about 30 minutes before sunrise. Mercury will not be visible, lost in the glow of the sun."


Despite what the name suggests, the moon won't appear bluer in colour, NASA says, unlike a blood moon which is tinted red.


The rare celestial occurrence won't happen again until 2021.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The phenomenon happens when a full moon occurs more than normal in the lunar cycle. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    World
    Space
    UK and Europe
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    03:29
    Bragging rights are on the line as the two school’s face off in their traditional annual rugby fixture.
    Watch: Auckland Grammar and King's College square off in 1st XV showdown, perform stirring hakas
    2
    Rare blue moon visible over Germany's Brandenburg Gate
    3
    Cost of EpiPens putting children at risk, specialists say
    4
    1 NEWS
    Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
    5
    Residents say people are wiping the beach of its shellfish and warn of long-term damage.
    Auckland's Cockle Bay beach being wiped of its cockles by hunters, residents say
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    Abortion-rights activists react after lawmakers approved a sweeping piece of anti-abortion legislation, a bill that would ban most abortions in the state of Missouri, Friday, May 17, 2019 in Jefferson, Mo. If enacted, the ban would be among the most restrictive in the U.S. It includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Doctors would face five to 15 years in prison for violating the eight-week cutoff. Women who receive abortions wouldn't be prosecuted. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

    Missouri's Republican-led Legislature passes eight-week abortion ban
    Scott Morrison.

    Hero's welcome for Scott Morrison after miracle Australia federal election win

    Labor concedes defeat in Australia's federal election
    02:23
    Ceremonies have been held in the Italian town to mark 75 years since its liberation from Nazi forces.

    'Absolute hell' - Kiwi soldier recalls brutal WWII battles of Cassino