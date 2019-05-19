Rare blue moon visible over Germany's Brandenburg Gate

A rare blue moon was visible over the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin overnight Saturday into Sunday.



This phenomenon comes about when there is a fourth full moon of the season, when typically there are only three full moons in a season.



NASA says it's not the only astronomical event happening this weekend.



"By the morning of the full moon on 18 May 2019, as morning twilight begins, Jupiter will appear in the south-southwest about 23 degrees above the horizon and Saturn will appear in the south about 30 degrees above the horizon," the space agency said in a statement.



"Venus will be rising about seven minutes after morning twilight begins but should be visible low in the east-northeast until about 30 minutes before sunrise. Mercury will not be visible, lost in the glow of the sun."



Despite what the name suggests, the moon won't appear bluer in colour, NASA says, unlike a blood moon which is tinted red.