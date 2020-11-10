Rare black rhino born at Rotterdam Zoo

A rare black rhino was born at Rotterdam Zoo yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mother Naima's delivery could be followed via a live webcam broadcast.

The zoo announced she had gone into labour early on Sunday evening (local time), after a roughly 480-day long pregnancy.

The newborn's gender is not yet known.

It's the second calf that Naima has given birth to - the first was born at the same zoo three years ago.

It's also just the third time that a black rhino has been born at a zoo in the Netherlands.

Visitors won't be able to see the young rhino in real life yet. Zoos remain shut until November 18 due to the Dutch government's coronavirus restrictions.