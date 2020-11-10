Rare black rhino born at Rotterdam Zoo

A rare black rhino was born at Rotterdam Zoo yesterday.
Mother Naima's delivery could be followed via a live webcam broadcast.
The zoo announced she had gone into labour early on Sunday evening (local time), after a roughly 480-day long pregnancy.
The newborn's gender is not yet known.
It's the second calf that Naima has given birth to - the first was born at the same zoo three years ago.
It's also just the third time that a black rhino has been born at a zoo in the Netherlands.
Visitors won't be able to see the young rhino in real life yet. Zoos remain shut until November 18 due to the Dutch government's coronavirus restrictions.
Black, or hook-lipped rhinos, are classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.