TODAY |

Rare black rhino born at Rotterdam Zoo

Source:  Associated Press

A rare black rhino was born at Rotterdam Zoo yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mother Naima's delivery, after a 480-day long pregnancy, could be followed via a live webcam broadcast. Source: Associated Press

Mother Naima's delivery could be followed via a live webcam broadcast.

The zoo announced she had gone into labour early on Sunday evening (local time), after a roughly 480-day long pregnancy.

The newborn's gender is not yet known.

It's the second calf that Naima has given birth to - the first was born at the same zoo three years ago.

It's also just the third time that a black rhino has been born at a zoo in the Netherlands.

Visitors won't be able to see the young rhino in real life yet. Zoos remain shut until November 18 due to the Dutch government's coronavirus restrictions.

Black, or hook-lipped rhinos, are classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

World
Animals
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:24
Nissan Leaf owner with ‘range anxiety’ told new battery for $13,000 car would cost $121,000
2
Watch: Aerial footage shows Napier streets submerged after record rainfall
3
Three people go to hospital after eating off fish from Hello Fresh meal delivery company
4
Napier woman buried 'neck deep' in mud as landslide slammed into house with family inside
5
Megan Woods outlines priority groups eligible for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:50

CNN anchor regrets branding President Donald Trump an 'obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun'

00:25

Fox News continues battle with Trump administration, cuts off press secretary over baseless ‘fraud’ claims

US hits grim new milestone of 10 million Covid-19 cases

Stocks soar worldwide after news of potential Covid-19 vaccine