 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Rapper Nelly fires back against rape allegations

share

Source:

Associated Press

Warning: This story contains material that may disturb some readers. 

Rapper Nelly is fighting back against a lawsuit that alleges he raped a fan on his tour bus after a performance at a Seattle night club last year.

Nelly

Source: Bang Showbiz

Nelly filed court papers Friday (local time) in King County Superior Court denying the allegations and seeking to have a January 22 amended complaint against him dismissed.

The complaint says Nelly raped a fan in Seattle last October in his bedroom on the tour bus and sexually assaulted two women after performances in England in June 2016 and December 2017.

Nelly denies all allegations.

In court documents obtained by The Associated Press, Nelly says the encounter on the tour bus was consensual and the woman became upset only when another person entered the bedroom to use the bathroom.

Nelly's court filings were first reported by the celebrity website TMZ.com.

Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Saturday in an emailed statement to The AP that the allegations are "completely fabricated" and are part of a larger "money grab" by the woman.

The woman's attorney, Karen Koehler, did not immediately return an email sent Saturday requesting comment on Nelly's legal filing.

Nelly was arrested on his tour bus in a suburban Seattle Wal-Mart parking lot in October after a fan called 911 from the parking lot to report an alleged rape.

In court documents, the 22-year-old college student says Nelly invited her to his bedroom on the bus and masturbated in front of her. He then forced himself on her while she was intoxicated, according to the documents.

Prosecutors are unable to pursue a criminal case against Nelly because the woman decided not to cooperate with authorities.

The amended complaint alleges that after she called police, her name became public and she was attacked on social media.

She decided not to testify further in the criminal case because "she felt that she could not stand up against a celebrity and the criminal justice system would fail her," court documents state.

She sued Nelly in December seeking unspecified damages.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Ish Sodhi bowling. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Williamson, McCullum, Munro grab big deals - but Sodhi, Southee, Guptill go unsold at IPL auction

2
Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia.

Woman accuses film star Steven Seagal of rape in 1993

01:54
3
In a world first, the bridge will be flooded in light powered by solar and battery energy.

Auckland's Harbour bridge to stand out in tonight's light-and-sound show

01:35
4
The bridge will be lit with 90,000 led lights and flood lights in a world first solar powered project.

Auckland's Harbour bridge takes spotlight from Skytower in captivating light-and-sound show

5
Police (file picture).

Man dies after stabbing at Kaikoura holiday park

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 