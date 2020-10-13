Rapper Kanye West releases first campaign video in bid to become US President

Rapper Kanye West has released his first official campaign video today in his bid to become US President.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the video, the 43-year-old said the USA could be revived “through faith”.

"By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, that God intends us to be,” West said.

“We’re not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other.”

He also stressed the importance of prayer and family.

West first announced he was running for the White House as an independent in July via social media.

He had since kept official campaigning to a minimum. Days after his announcement, he accused spouse Kim Kardashian of "trying to lock him up" because of concerns for his mental health.

West then made an admission during a campaign rally in late July that Kardashian considered getting an abortion while she was pregnant with their first child North.

He is now asking supporters to vote for him as a write-in candidate. West is only on the official ballot for a number of states.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US Federal Election Commission filings show West had spent more than US$5.8 million ($NZ8.7 million) on his campaign, most of the money coming from West’s loan to himself.